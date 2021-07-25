LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

LKQ stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

