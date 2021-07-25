Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.78 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.