Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,963,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,406,000 after acquiring an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

