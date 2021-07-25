Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

