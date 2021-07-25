Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

VNET opened at $15.80 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNET. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

