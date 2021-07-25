Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 617.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 29,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.17. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

