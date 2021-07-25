Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 19,201 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,201 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.10% of California Resources worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Resources alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,432.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,876,452 shares of company stock valued at $154,659,860 over the last ninety days.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.