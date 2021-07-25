Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have weighed in on LYRA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 60,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,106. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

