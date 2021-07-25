Macquarie Downgrades TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMBBY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to personal, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The company offers transactional, current accounts, savings, term deposits, multi-currency accounts, cash concentration and liquid accounts, and foreign currency deposits; supply chain solutions; personal and home loans, overdraft and construction loans, unsecured loans, letter of guarantee products, and working capital facilities; advisory services; loans for purchasing operating premises; and credit cards.

