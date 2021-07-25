Macquarie Downgrades TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
TMBBY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile
