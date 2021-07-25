Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post sales of $129.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.76 million and the lowest is $127.20 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of -$6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,955.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $390.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.39 million to $396.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $816.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS opened at $163.73 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.69.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

