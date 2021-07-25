Maecenas Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $213,253.08 and $605.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Coin Profile

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

