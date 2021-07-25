Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MMP opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

