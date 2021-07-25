Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.