Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $209.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

