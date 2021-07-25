Man Group plc Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177,110 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 77,823 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $297,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 84.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

