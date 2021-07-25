Man Group plc Decreases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175,208 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KKR stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

