Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MAWHY opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

