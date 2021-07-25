Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Receives $36.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

MLFNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

