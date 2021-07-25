Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $32.78. Matthews International shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Matthews International by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Matthews International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

