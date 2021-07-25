Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 2,646 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,858,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 327,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 208,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

