Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

