Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $105.51 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $107.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

