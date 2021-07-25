Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 165,367 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165,367 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.