Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,196 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

SWAV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

