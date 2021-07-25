Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 8,824 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,339.25 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

