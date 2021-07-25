MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $523,870.64 and $29,490.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.21 or 0.99935202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.71 or 0.01117005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00372305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00398512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00051211 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

