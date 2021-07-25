Maxcoin Market Cap Reaches $314,210.60 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $314,210.60 and $43.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,141.58 or 1.00083731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.01098590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00370509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00402405 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00050721 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.