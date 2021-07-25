McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $242.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,607. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $191.64 and a 1-year high of $245.05. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

