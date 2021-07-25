MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.60% from the company’s previous close.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.81.
TSE MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.45.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
