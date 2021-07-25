MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.60% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.81.

TSE MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.45.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

