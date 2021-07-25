Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 443.13 ($5.79). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 440.20 ($5.75), with a volume of 1,516,903 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MGGT. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 456.83 ($5.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 472.29. The company has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

