Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.31. 341,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.04. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

