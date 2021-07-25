Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,174 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.0% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

NASDAQ ALXN remained flat at $$182.50 on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

