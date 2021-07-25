Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.96. 3,749,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.56 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,600,095 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.