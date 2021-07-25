Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases 16,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $18.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,694,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,615,285. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $375.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.