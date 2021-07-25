Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 110,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 1.5% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.41. 317,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,177. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.