Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 16,574 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,574 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 834,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,351,000 after purchasing an additional 186,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

PNC traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.02. 1,019,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

