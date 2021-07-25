Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NYSE MS opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.17.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

