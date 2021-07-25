Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

