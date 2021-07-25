Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 123 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.39. 985,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,996. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.54 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

