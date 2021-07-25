Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $290.29. 635,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,305. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

