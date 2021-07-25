Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.92

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $22,248.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00005569 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

