Methanex Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65. Methanex has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.