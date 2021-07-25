MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $388,021.53 and $31.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,972,121 coins and its circulating supply is 143,670,193 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

