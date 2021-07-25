Michael Furnari Sells 145,748 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,840.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Furnari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of HyreCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96.

Shares of HYRE opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.88.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. Analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HYRE. TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

