Michael Furnari Sells 74,978 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Furnari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of HyreCar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $344.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HyreCar Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYRE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

