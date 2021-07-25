Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.96.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

