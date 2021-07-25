Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 713.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $187.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

