MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.21%.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.