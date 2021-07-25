Millennium Management LLC Acquires 451,426 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $31,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,483,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

