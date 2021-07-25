Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,934,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at $39,880,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at $4,487,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter worth about $10,438,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CONX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,123,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

